Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Rises By 22.2%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $978.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $955.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.98. Emmi has a 1-year low of $866.55 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

