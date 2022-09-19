Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Increases By 10.2%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 823,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 149.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

