Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expands By 20.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.73.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching 23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,741. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.68. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.