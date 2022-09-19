Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rises By 16.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.38. 118,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.