Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Drops By 13.7%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. 1,747,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,960. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

