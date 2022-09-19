Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Expands By 16.0%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Forum Merger IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 14.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,439 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 24.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Forum Merger IV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of FMIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

