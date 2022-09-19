Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases By 18.8%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 826,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $29.82. 283,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,480. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

About Getty Realty

