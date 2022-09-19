Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Decreases By 15.0%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

GTIM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 81,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

