Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Decreases By 20.1%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,635,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 2,046,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,785,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

