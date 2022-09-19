Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Declines By 13.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.94. 496,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,163,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

