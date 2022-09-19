Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Declines By 15.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 716,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -4.23. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

