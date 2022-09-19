Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Increases By 23.3%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.97. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,449. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

