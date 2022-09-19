Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Rises By 16.3%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.26. 40,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,495. The company has a market cap of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Innodata has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innodata

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.