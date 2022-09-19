Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Declines By 16.3%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INSU Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 226,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ IIII remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

