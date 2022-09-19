Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expands By 16.9%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 3.50% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.70. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

