Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Grows By 12.8%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 499,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Landec by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landec by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Landec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Stock Performance

LNDC stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Landec

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

