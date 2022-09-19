Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Increases By 11.8%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $49.40. 1,431,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,556. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

