Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Expands By 22.2%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.17. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

