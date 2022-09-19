Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Increases By 10.7%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NAD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

