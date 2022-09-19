Short Interest in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Increases By 21.6%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 783,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
