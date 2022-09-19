Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Drops By 26.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

IPOD stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. 162,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $315,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

