Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expands By 12.7%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 939,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.