Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 4.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.68. 1,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
