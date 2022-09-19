Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 4.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.68. 1,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.