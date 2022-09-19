Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

SIMO traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,311. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

