Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €117.30. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

