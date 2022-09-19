Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,906. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.