Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,167. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.