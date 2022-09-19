Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. 226,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

