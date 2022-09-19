Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.