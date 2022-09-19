Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,378. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.