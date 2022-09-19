Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

