Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 960 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.04. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,692. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

