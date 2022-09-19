SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $768,544.32 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 85,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $768,544.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,048,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,994,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

