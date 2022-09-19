SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 1,079,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

