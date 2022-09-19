SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $716,172.41 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $716,172.41 and $9,268.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00155198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00268578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00720957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00575239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00253421 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

