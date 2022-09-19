Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 5,160 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36.

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. 30,115,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,598,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

