Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 5,160 Shares

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. 30,115,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,598,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.