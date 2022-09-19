Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,422. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $133.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

