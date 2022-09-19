SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 6.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,304,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

