SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 6.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,304,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

