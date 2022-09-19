SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 6.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,304,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $512,000.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
