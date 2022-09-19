Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

