SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.59

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 496656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 345,596 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.