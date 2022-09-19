SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 231,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

