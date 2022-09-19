SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

