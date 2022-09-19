SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 80,508 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $32.19.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.