SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $39.97 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.