Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 143,109 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 13.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $88,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock remained flat at $46.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 840,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

