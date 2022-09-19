Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 12,944 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 404,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,004. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $133.04 and a 52-week high of $215.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.