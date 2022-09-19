StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

