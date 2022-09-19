StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
CTG stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Further Reading
