StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CTG stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

