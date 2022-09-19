StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UL. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
NYSE UL opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
