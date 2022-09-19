StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

